Eliya Cohen’s Father: “Eliya Tried To Have Another Hostage Released Instead Of Him”

Eliya Cohen’s father, Momi, spoke to Kol B’Ramah last week about his son’s ordeal in Gaza.

“Eliya experienced great nissim, all thanks to the spiritual actions we performed in his merit,” he said.

“Elia says he felt this energy; there was a halo around him. Even when they were targeting others, they didn’t touch him.”

“His emunah is what enabled him to endure his captivity. He and his friends said tefillos that they knew and they really felt the tefillos we sent to them. He and his friends were bound in chains for 14 months and emunah is what strengthened them.”

“He didn’t know anything about what was happening here,” Cohen said. “We’re telling him little by little.”

Cohen concluded by revealing Eliya’s incredible gevurah and selflessness, saying: “When they informed him about the release, Eliya proposed that one of his friends, who was physically and mentally weaker than him, should be freed and he’ll remain in captivity instead.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)