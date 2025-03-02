Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Eliya Cohen’s Father: “Eliya Tried To Have Another Hostage Released Instead Of Him”

Eliya Cohen and his parents. (IDF spokesperson)

Eliya Cohen’s father, Momi, spoke to Kol B’Ramah last week about his son’s ordeal in Gaza.

Eliya experienced great nissim, all thanks to the spiritual actions we performed in his merit,” he said.

“Elia says he felt this energy; there was a halo around him. Even when they were targeting others, they didn’t touch him.”

“His emunah is what enabled him to endure his captivity. He and his friends said tefillos that they knew and they really felt the tefillos we sent to them. He and his friends were bound in chains for 14 months and emunah is what strengthened them.”

“He didn’t know anything about what was happening here,” Cohen said. “We’re telling him little by little.”

Cohen concluded by revealing Eliya’s incredible gevurah and selflessness, saying: “When they informed him about the release, Eliya proposed that one of his friends, who was physically and mentally weaker than him, should be freed and he’ll remain in captivity instead.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

STAUNCH SUPPORT: Trump Administration Approves Major Nearly $3 Billion Arms Sale To Israel

IDF GEARS UP: 50,000 Troops Preparing For Final, Crushing Assault To Eradicate Hamas From Gaza

TREASON IN THE NEGEV: Israeli Indicted For Attempting To Sell Nuclear Secrets To Iran

CHASDEI HASHEM: HaGaon HaRav Hirsch Is Released From The Hospital

WATCH: Hostage’s Parents Bring Sefer Torah Into His Bedroom

Eli Sharabi, Who Said Shema Yisrael Every Day In Captivity, Is Invited To White House

Israel Halts Humanitarian Aid To Gaza, Shuts All Border Crossings

SHOWDOWN IN SYRIA? Israel Threatens Force as Turkish-Backed Rebels Target Kurds

WATCH: Zelenskyy Won’t Apologize To Trump, But Calls Clash ‘Not Good For Both Sides’

Disgraced Former NY Gov. Cuomo Launches Political Comeback With a Run for NYC Mayor

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network