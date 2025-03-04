WATCH: “As Long As You Call Them Palestinians, The Problem Won’t Be Solved”

Mosab Hassan Yousef, also known as the Son Of Hamas [the name of the book he authored], the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, left Hamas in the late 90s and became a spy for Israel’s Shin Bet, working with them for ten years to stop suicide attacks.

In an interview with Tzvi Yechezkeli, the Arab affairs commentator for i24NEWS, Yousef asserted that the majority of “innocent” Gazan civilians, if not everybody, is complicit in Hamas’s crimes. “If not for the hostages, if I had the power, I would wipe Gaza off the map,” he said.

He added: “My gut feeling is that the war is far from over. This is a long war. Even if there’s a truce, there’s preparations for the next war and the next war is going to be much uglier.”

When Yechezkeli asked Yousef: “Do you really think that the ‘problem’ between Israel and the Palestinians can ever be solved?” Yousef responded: “As long as you call them Palestinians, the problem is not going to be solved.”

Watch the fascinating interview [in English] below:

