This Is How The MK Found Out Her Husband’s Murderer Was Released

Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Knesset Channel)

Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech revealed on Tuesday that she woke up to the news that the terrorist who murdered her first husband Shuli, H’yd, was released as part of the hostage release deal – without being officially notified by any official state authority.

Har-Melech, who serves as the deputy chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution Committee, revealed the painful news to relatives of hostages during a committee meeting.

“Journalist Elchanan Gruner called me this morning and told me that my husband’s murderer, who also injured me, was released in recent weeks as part of the deal,” she said. “No one informed us about this. I listen and understand and I’m in pain in a way that I cannot describe to you. It’s a very complex situation.”

She then added: “The question is what are we building on for Hamas to return the remaining hostages? They are not willing to return everyone. If we had been wise enough to use all the pressure points to demand everyone, we could bring everyone back.”

Shuli Har Melech, H’yd with Limor, and their son.

In August 2003, during the Second Intifada, while Har-Melech was seven months pregnant with her second child, she and her husband Shuli Har-Melech, H’yd were returning to their home in the Shomron, when five terrorists opened fire on them. Shuli, H’yd, was killed instantly and the car rolled over. Limor was critically injured and her daughter was delivered prematurely by C-section several hours later.

