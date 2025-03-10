Will Chareidi Girls Also Be Drafted? A Yesh Atik MK Thinks So

Yesh Atid MK Shelly Tal Meron called for the enlistment of Chareidi girls to the IDF along with bnei yeshivos.

Meron wrote on X: “It is mandatory to enlist all Chareidi men liable for military service in the IDF, now.”

“A Charedi bochur who would have enlisted on October 8 would have already completed training in a commando unit today, entered operational activity and mainly reduced the burden of service. The enlisting public does so out of love of the country. This love must not be abused.”

One person responded: “Are you also talking about Chareidi high school girls? If it’s equality, then all the way.”

Meron replied: “Absolutely. Everyone needs to contribute their part and there are many options. Rights versus obligations.”

