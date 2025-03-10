Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Will Chareidi Girls Also Be Drafted? A Yesh Atik MK Thinks So

Illustrative. Chareidi high school.

Yesh Atid MK Shelly Tal Meron called for the enlistment of Chareidi girls to the IDF along with bnei yeshivos.

Meron wrote on X: “It is mandatory to enlist all Chareidi men liable for military service in the IDF, now.”

“A Charedi bochur who would have enlisted on October 8 would have already completed training in a commando unit today, entered operational activity and mainly reduced the burden of service. The enlisting public does so out of love of the country. This love must not be abused.”

One person responded: “Are you also talking about  Chareidi high school girls? If it’s equality, then all the way.”

Meron replied: “Absolutely. Everyone needs to contribute their part and there are many options. Rights versus obligations.”

  1. After I googled “countries where girls are drafted” I got this…………….Other countries conscript women into their armed forces, but with some difference in e.g. service exemptions and length of service; these countries include Israel (where women are about 40% of conscripts drafted every year), Myanmar, Eritrea, Libya, Malaysia, North Korea, Peru and Tunisia.
    https://en.wikipedia.org
    Conscription and sexism – Wikipedia

