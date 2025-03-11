Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Netanyahu Sues Ya’alon: “I Didn’t Receive Funds From Qatar But I’ll Receive From Bogie”

Netanyahu. (GPO); Bogie Ya'alon. (Channel 12 Screenshot)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday evening that he filed a lawsuit against former Minister Moshe Ya’alon for the latter’s claim that the Prime Minister accepted bribes from Qatar.

“Nothing will prevent me from continuing to make the right decisions for the security of our country,” Netanyahu said in a video message. “The fake campaigns won’t move me. The nation is yawning because they know it’s all fake news and those who fabricate the cases can’t keep pace with the collapse of the cases. [A reference to the collapse of the corruption cases against Netanyahu currently being heard in court.]

“I decided not to remain silent anymore. Today I sued Bogie Ya’alon for the despicable lie he spread that I received something from Qatar. I’ll tell you: I didn’t receive anything from Qatar but I’ll receive [money] from Bogi— and this is just the beginning.”

“Nothing will deter me, not even this extortion campaign against me and my family. It won’t stop me,” Netanyahu concluded.

Netanyahu was referring to an interview Ya’alon held with Kan Reshet Bet, in which he said that “it turns out that three people in the Prime Minister’s Office are suspected of being funded by Qatar. There is intelligence information that has not yet been proven – for this you need an investigation – that the Prime Minister also received $15 million in 2012, and $50 million in 2018 from Qatar. There are documents from Emirati intelligence. Therefore, when Shin Bet chief investigates this, they [Netanyahu] immediately began the process of firing him,” he claimed.

Earlier on Tuesday, an unusual gag order was issued on all the details of the “Qatar-Gate” affair, about two weeks after the Attorney General announced that she is launching a criminal investigation into alleged connections between aides in Netanyahu’s office and Qatar. No accusations have been made against Netanyahu in the case.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Syria’s Leader, A Former Al-Qaeda Terrorist, Says Israel “Delusional” For Thinking He’ll Attack Them

In Cruel Battle, Attorney-General Tried To Force Religious Parents To Cremate Their Daughter’s Body

Air Canada Blames “Display Issue” for Removal of Israel from In-Flight Map

Egg Prices Drop Sharply, Now Cost Less Than When Donald Trump Returned As President

House Speaker Johnson To Antisemitic College Protesters: “We’re Gonna Arrest You And Send You Home Where You Belong”

14-Year-Old Bochur Shows Signs of Improvement After Being Pinned Under Overturned Bus on Garden State Parkway

“Eis Tzara Hi L’Yaakov:” Gedolei HaDor Call For Yom Tefilla Against Decrees On Olam HaTorah

Reb Eli Stefansky Of World’s Largest Daf Yomi Shiur Encourages Voting For Eretz Hakodesh In WZO Elections

TEHILLIM: Skver Bus Overturns On Garden State Parkway, Dozens Injured, One Critical

Federal Judge Stops Deportation Of Pro-Hamas Columbia University Ringleader

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network