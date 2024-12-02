Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Gallant Slams Bogie Ya’alon: “His Lies Aid Our Enemies”


Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant excoriated former Defense Minister Moshe “Bogie” Ya’alon for claiming that Israel is carrying out “ethnic cleansing” in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Ya’alon’s words are lies that aid our enemies and harm Israel,” Gallant stated on Sunday.

“I saw the IDF soldiers and commanders up close when I led the difficult war against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. The IDF operated according to the highest standards applicable in the complex and difficult war forced on us. Orders and directives were always given in accordance with the law and the spirit of the IDF.”

“I suggest to Ya’alon not to disgrace his security past, learn the facts, retract his statements, and apologize to the IDF soldiers,” Gallant concluded.

In an interview with Democrat TV on Motzei Shabbos, Ya’alon, who also served as an IDF Chief of Staff, said: “We are currently being dragged to occupation, annexation and the carrying out of ethnic cleansing. Look at the northern Gaza, ‘transfer’, call it whatever you want – to settle there – a Jewish yishuv. That’s the issue.”

“We must not be confused because those who want to confuse us are leading us to nothing less than destruction. After all, what is happening there? There is no Beit Lahiya, there is no Beit Hanoun, operations are currently taking place in Jabaliya – they are essentially clearing the area of Arabs.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Op-Ed By Rabbi Yair Hoffman: Of History and of the Current Draft Issue

LIAR IN CHIEF! President Biden To Pardon Son Hunter, Despite Saying He Never Would

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: Woman Struck And Killed By Vehicle On Ave L

DEAD AND GONE: Radical Muslim Terrorist Who Shot Jewish Man In Chicago Kills Himself In Jail

New York Makes It A Hate Crime To Forcibly Remove One’s Religious Attire, Including Yarmulkas

Democrat Calls For “Complete Reset” Of Party: “Toxic In So Many Places”

Terror Network That Murdered Rabbi Kogan, H’YD Is Planning Further Attacks

Netanyahu Confidant Tells Trump: Intelligence Suggests 60 Hostages In Gaza Are Still Alive

SEE IT: Thousands Of Chabad Shluchim Pose For Annual Iconic Photo In Front of Chabad World Headquarters

INSANITY: Over 58,000 Migrants in NYC Linked to Criminal Activity

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network