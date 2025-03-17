🚨CEASEFIRE OVER! IDF JETS POUND TERROR TARGETS IN GAZA

The Israeli Air Force carried out dozens of airstrikes across northern and southern Gaza, catching Hamas by surprise, and ending the ceasefire. Palestinian media inside Gaza say that at least 100 people have been killed.

Israel’s broadcasting authority has said the wave of attacks targeted senior figures in Hamas.

Reports from Palestinian channels suggest that Hamas Major General Mahmoud Abu Watfa, Undersecretary for the Ministry of Interior in Gaza, was eliminated in tonight’s widespread strikes on Gaza by the Israeli Air Force.

In a statement released to the media, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz said the following:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to take strong action against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

This follows Hamas’s repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators.

The IDF is, at this time, attacking targets of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip in order to achieve the objectives of the war as they have been determined by the political echelon including the release of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased.

Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength.

The operational plan was presented by the IDF over the weekend and approved by the political leadership.

Meanwhile, the Whitehouse confirms that they were consulted by Israel before breaking the ceasefire. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that to Shawn Hannity moments ago.

“As President Trump has made clear, Hamas, the Houthis, Iran – all those who seek to terrorise not just Israel but the US – will see a price to pay, and all hell will break loose,” she told Hannity.

“The Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas, Iran and Iranian-backed terror proxies should take President Trump very seriously when he says he’s not afraid to stand for law-abiding people and stand up for the US and our friend and ally Israel.”

See video below: