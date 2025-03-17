Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨CEASEFIRE OVER! IDF JETS POUND TERROR TARGETS IN GAZA


The Israeli Air Force carried out dozens of airstrikes across northern and southern Gaza, catching Hamas by surprise, and ending the ceasefire. Palestinian media inside Gaza say that at least 100 people have been killed.

Israel’s broadcasting authority has said the wave of attacks targeted senior figures in Hamas.

Reports from Palestinian channels suggest that Hamas Major General Mahmoud Abu Watfa, Undersecretary for the Ministry of Interior in Gaza, was eliminated in tonight’s widespread strikes on Gaza by the Israeli Air Force.

In a statement released to the media, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz said the following:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to take strong action against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

This follows Hamas’s repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators.

The IDF is, at this time, attacking targets of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip in order to achieve the objectives of the war as they have been determined by the political echelon including the release of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased.

Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength.

The operational plan was presented by the IDF over the weekend and approved by the political leadership.

Meanwhile, the Whitehouse confirms that they were consulted by Israel before breaking the ceasefire. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that to Shawn Hannity moments ago.

“As President Trump has made clear, Hamas, the Houthis, Iran – all those who seek to terrorise not just Israel but the US – will see a price to pay, and all hell will break loose,” she told Hannity.

“The Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas, Iran and Iranian-backed terror proxies should take President Trump very seriously when he says he’s not afraid to stand for law-abiding people and stand up for the US and our friend and ally Israel.”

See video below:



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

GOOD NEWS: 17-Year-Old Bochur Seriously Hurt In Route 17 Crash That Tragically Killed His Father Is Discharged From Hospital

SHOCKING: Janitors’ Pleas Ignored: Columbia Defends Swastikas As Protected Speech

WAR ON THE HORIZON? Avalanche Of Indications Point To Imminent US-Israel Strike On Iran’s Nuclear Program

TRUMP SENDS DARK WARNING TO IRAN: US Launches New Airstrikes on Houthis in Yemen

Mysterious ‘Mole’ Exposed In PMO’s Office, Endangered Netanyahu’s Security

PHOTO ESSAY: Purim 2025 In Yerushalayim (Photos For YWN By Shuki Lerer)

Smotrich: “We’re Preparing A Return To War & Conquest Of Gaza Strip”

Top Jackson, New Jersey, Code Enforcement Official Caught Pushing Bias Against Orthodox Jews

Catskills Hatzalah Finds Two Missing Teens After Desperate Overnight Search [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

WILLIAMSBURG: NY Governor, Other Elected Officials And NYPD Brass Attend Community Purim Event Hosted By Rabbi Moshe Indig

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network