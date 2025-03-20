Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Netanyahu: “We’re Prepared For Potential Major War In Yehudah & Shomron”

Netanyahu visits the undercover Border Police unit. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu hinted on Wednesday at the possibility of an escalation of the security situation in Yehudah and Shomron.

Speaking on a visit to the Border Police undercover unit in Yehudah and Shomron, Netanyahu said: “I am here visiting the undercover unit. They are at the forefront. They infiltrate the terrorist enemy, taking them by surprise and dealing with them. They are simply doing avodas kodesh for the State of Israel.”

“This is important at all times but it is especially important now. Because while we are waging an intense war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, we are aware of the possibility that a larger and more intense front could open up here in Yehudah and Shomron. Therefore, the work of the Border Police unit, Israel and IDF, in cooperation with our special units, produces results for your security, the citizens of Israel.”

Netanyahu with undercover Border Police officers. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)

