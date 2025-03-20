WATCH: CNN Analyst Mocks Trump’s Negative Approval Rating: “Oy Vey! Ay Caramba!”

CNN senior data correspondent Harry Enten didn’t hold back on Thursday as he mocked President Donald Trump’s historically low net approval rating, exclaiming “Ay caramba!” while breaking down the numbers.

During a segment on CNN News Central, Enten—known for his energetic delivery—highlighted just how rare it is for a sitting president to have a net negative approval rating at this stage of his term. According to Enten, Trump is the only president in modern history to hold this dubious distinction twice—once in 2017 and now again in 2025.

Comparing Trump’s approval ratings over time, Enten noted that while Trump started his second term in positive territory with a net approval of +7 in January 2025, he has since fallen underwater to -2.

“It’s not just in one poll,” Enten emphasized. “It’s multiple. CNN, Fox, Ipsos, NBC, and Quinnipiac University. Nein! Nein! Nein! The American folks are saying, Oy vey! Ay caramba!”

CNN anchor Sara Sidner jokingly acknowledged Enten’s multilingual outburst before asking how unusual it is for a president to hold a net negative approval rating at this point in his term.

Enten, leaning into his love for historical data, explained that since 1937, every U.S. president—except Trump—had a positive net approval at this stage of their term.

“Well, there are two men on the screen,” Enten said, pointing to historical polling charts. “And they’re the same two men—Trump in 2017 and Trump in 2025. He only matches himself.”

Enten conceded that Trump’s current rating is slightly better than it was eight years ago, but added that the bigger picture remains bleak.

“Donald Trump likes to make history,” Enten quipped. “But this is the type of history Donald Trump does not like to make.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)