As Anti-Semitism Surged, Biden Officials Ignored Hundreds of Complaints

As anti-Semitic incidents spiked across the United States in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, the Biden administration’s Education Department reportedly failed to investigate nearly 200 related complaints, according to a former senior official now serving under President Donald Trump.

The official, speaking to Fox News, claimed that more than 150 of the unaddressed complaints were filed after the deadly assault by Hamas, which left nearly 1,200 Israelis dead and ignited a war that has reverberated far beyond the Middle East — including on American college campuses, where pro-Palestinian protests and rising tensions have left many Jewish students feeling targeted and unsafe.

Rather than addressing a dramatic increase in anti-Semitic harassment, the Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) under Biden redirected resources to cases involving issues such as preferred pronouns and challenges to age-appropriate content in school libraries, the source said.

Julie Hartman, a spokeswoman for the Trump-era Education Department, accused the Biden administration of overextending the OCR’s authority. “The Biden administration placed an undue burden on OCR by stretching the scope of civil rights law beyond its statutory purview,” she said, arguing that this shift in focus undermined the agency’s ability to respond to credible reports of anti-Semitic discrimination.

“The Trump OCR is cleaning that up daily,” Hartman added. “By enforcing the law as it is written, the Trump administration’s OCR is using its personnel and resources responsibly and eliminating wasteful and unfounded investigations.”

The remarks come as President Trump has taken a notably aggressive stance against campus anti-Semitism, threatening to revoke billions in federal funding from universities that fail to protect Jewish students.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)