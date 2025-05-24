Outrage In Germany: Antisemitic Poster Features Photo Of D.C. Victim

An antisemitic poster seen at Humboldt University in Berlin on Friday caused a furor of outrage in Germany, Kan News reported.

The poster featured a picture of Yaron Lischinsky, who was murdered last week in the shooting attack outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, with an inverted red triangle – a symbol associated with Hamas supporters – above his head, and the words “Make Zionists Afraid.”

Armin Laschet, a senior member of the ruling Christian Democratic party and chairman of the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee, strongly condemned the incident: “The overt antisemitism at Humboldt University in Berlin is unacceptable. Yaron Lischinsky, who was murdered in New York, was at an event supporting the citizens of Gaza. The agitators at the university are not interested in solidarity with Gaza, but in the killing of Jews.”

Israeli ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor expressed outrage at the incident, writing: “Lucky Hamas — who needs propaganda when you’ve got German universities doing the PR for you?”

“But Humboldt just outdid them all. New academic low unlocked. When terror gets tenure, don’t call it education. Call it collaboration.”

