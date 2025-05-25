Yom Yerushalyim Begins With Massive Israeli Flag At Kosel Plaza [SEE THE VIDEO]

Yom Yerushalyim events begun at the Kosel on Sunday night, with thousands in attendance.
At the heart of the event, a giant Israeli flag, measuring an impressive 46×28 meters, was unfurled across the Kosel Plaza.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
