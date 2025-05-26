Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Arabic Spokesperson: “IDF To Launch Unprecedented Attack In Khan Younis”

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee on Monday afternoon re-issued an evacuation notice to the residents of the Khan Younis and Rafah areas in the southern Gaza Strip, calling on them to evacuate immediately westward to the Al-Mawasi area.

“The IDF is launching an unprecedented attack to destroy the capabilities of terrorist organizations operating in the area,” the notice stated, adding that the area is now designated as a dangerous combat zone, and that the population has already received several warnings on the matter.

It was also stated that terrorist organizations continue to launch rockets from these areas, which increases the danger to residents.

