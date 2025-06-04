🚨 DRAMATIC DECISION: Shas Will Support UTJ In Vote To Dissolve Knesset

The Shas party on Wednesday announced its intention to support a bill to dissolve the Knesset in the wake of the severe crisis regarding the Chareidi draft law.

Since the UTJ party has already announced its intention to take measures to dissolve the Knesset, the Shas party’s decision is a significant threat that could leave the coalition without a majority and lead to the collapse of the government and early elections.

During the party meeting, it was revealed that Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, is seeking to add new and stricter sanctions to the law – measures that were not coordinated in advance with the Chareidi representatives and even include reversals of clauses that had already been agreed upon in the past.

According to sources who were present at the meeting, the atmosphere was particularly tense. “There was a feeling of betrayal,” one of the participants said. “It seems that Edelstein chose to harden his positions precisely now – and we cannot remain silent about it.”

Edelstein’s move came after weeks of frantic discussions in an attempt to reach an agreed-upon version of the draft law. However, in recent days, according to Shas and sources in UTJ, Edelstein has retreated from the agreements and presented a series of new demands – including personal sanctions against bnei yeshivos.

In light of the crisis, it was unanimously decided at the party meeting: If there is no breakthrough by next Wednesday, when a bill will be brought by opposition parties to dissolve the Knesset, Shas will vote in favor of the measure.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)