🚨 HISTORIC WIN: Orthodox Majority Secured In WZO 2025 Elections as Eretz Hakodesh Scores Landmark Results

In a watershed moment for Orthodox Jewry, the 2025 World Zionist Organization (WZO) elections have resulted in Orthodox slates securing a majority for the first time in WZO history, YWN has confirmed.

According to preliminary results released today, voter turnout for the U.S. delegation shattered all prior records, with 230,257 valid votes cast—224,237 online and 6,020 by mail—representing a staggering 86% increase from the 2020 election’s 123,575 votes.

At the forefront of this historic surge was Eretz HaKodesh, which earned 29,159 votes, coming in third overall and solidifying its position as the dominant Orthodox voice. The slate’s campaign focused on defending the kedushah, mesorah, and Torah of Eretz Yisrael.

Eretz HaKodesh joins forces with other Orthodox-aligned slates—Am Yisrael Chai (31,765), MERCZ USA (27,893), Orthodox Israel Coalition/Mizrachi (26,975), and Shas (2,658)—bringing the total Orthodox vote well beyond a simple plurality, for the first time establishing a religious majority within the American delegation to the WZO.

This monumental shift marks a turning point in Jewish representation on the WZO stage. The WZO, which oversees billions of dollars in funding and influence across Israel and the Diaspora, will now have significantly increased Orthodox input into matters such as Aliyah, Jewish education, land policy, and religious affairs policy in Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)