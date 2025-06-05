Agudath Israel Urges Swift Passage of HOPE Act to Combat Antisemitism in New York

Agudath Israel is calling for the swift passage of the Honoring Our Pledge to Eliminate Antisemitism (HOPE) Act (A.2139/S.7034A), legislation aimed at strengthening New York’s response to antisemitic incidents.

The HOPE Act, introduced by Assemblyman Sam Berger and Senator Kevin Parker, would require all New York State agencies and subdivisions to consider the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism when assessing whether an act was motivated by anti-Jewish bias. The bill also mandates that statewide anti-bias trainings incorporate the IHRA definition.

Agudath Israel has supported the bill since its introduction and collaborated with Assemblyman Berger on its language during the drafting process. It emphasized that the urgency for such legislation has grown in light of recent violent attacks targeting Jewish individuals across the United States.

Citing examples from recent weeks, Agudath Israel referenced the attack in Boulder, Colorado, in which a man used Molotov cocktails and a homemade flamethrower to set fire to a group of Jewish demonstrators—one of whom was an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor—shouting anti-Israel slogans. In Washington, D.C., a young couple was shot and killed after leaving a Jewish museum event, with the alleged perpetrator also reportedly invoking pro-Palestinian rhetoric. In Pennsylvania, a man set fire to Governor Josh Shapiro’s residence on the first night of Pesach and later said the act was motivated by the governor’s stance on Israel.

Agudath Israel said these incidents reflect a growing trend of antisemitism in which Jews are being violently targeted over their perceived association with the State of Israel. The IHRA definition, which includes “holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the State of Israel” as an example of antisemitism, is cited as a necessary framework for identifying and addressing such acts.

The HOPE Act includes provisions to safeguard free speech and emphasizes that determinations must consider the broader context. The IHRA definition is intended to be a reference point, not a legal mandate, for identifying antisemitic motivation.

Agudath Israel noted that New York, home to the largest Jewish population of any state in the U.S., has yet to adopt this widely embraced definition, which is already in use by dozens of states and international bodies.

The organization expressed appreciation to the bill’s sponsors and urged the New York State Legislature and Governor to advance the legislation without delay.

