Israel Prepares to Block Gaza-Bound Flotilla As Antisemite “Activists” Claim Signal Jamming [VIDEO]

A Brazilian activist (aka anti-semite) aboard the Gaza-bound vessel Madleen claimed Sunday that the ship’s navigation and communication systems were being jammed, suggesting that Israel is preparing to intercept the controversial flotilla before it reaches the Gaza Strip.

Thiago Ávila, a left-wing activist sailing with the flotilla, posted a video alleging that their onboard tracker was spoofed, showing their location not near Gaza but bizarrely at Jordan’s airport. “We know what this means,” he said. “When they start jamming our communications, when they start messing with our devices, it means they are preparing for an interception or an attack.”

Ávila further accused Israel of “preparing to commit a war crime” and called on supporters to apply international pressure to prevent what he framed as a possible military confrontation. The flotilla, which includes antisemites from several countries and is joined by Swedish “climate activist Greta Thunberg”, is expected to attempt to breach the naval blockade on Gaza as early as Monday.

Thunberg, the 22-year-old Swedish “environmentalist” who was named “Antisemite of the Week” last year, boarded the Madleen boat in Sicily on Sunday along with EU parliament member Rima Hassan, who was blocked from entering Israel earlier this year due to her anti-Israel activities.

Israel has made clear that such a breach will not be tolerated.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz responded on Sunday, announcing that he had instructed the IDF to take all necessary action to block the flotilla. “Israel will not allow anyone to violate the naval blockade on Gaza, which is aimed at preventing weapons from reaching Hamas — a murderous terrorist organization holding our hostages and committing war crimes,” Katz said.

Directly addressing Thunberg and other members of the flotilla, Katz added sharply: “To Greta the antisemite and her Hamas propaganda-spouting friends, I say clearly: turn around — you will not reach Gaza. Israel will act against any attempt to break the blockade or assist terrorist organizations — by sea, air, or land.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)