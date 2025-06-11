Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Admin Slams Sanctions On Smotrich, Ben-Gvir: “Focus On Hamas, The Real Culprit”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Trump administration on Tuesday slammed the “extremely unhelpful” sanctions imposed on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich by the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway.

“They should focus on the real culprit, which is Hamas,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

“We remain concerned about any step that would further isolate Israel from the international community,” she continued. “If our allies want to help, they should focus on supporting special envoy Witkoff’s negotiations and backing the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation when it comes to food and aid.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also issued a statement slamming the move. “These sanctions do not advance US-led efforts to achieve a ceasefire, bring all hostages home and end the war,” Rubio stated.

“We reject any notion of equivalence: Hamas is a terrorist organization that committed unspeakable atrocities, continues to hold innocent civilians hostage, and prevents the people of Gaza from living in peace. We remind our partners not to forget who the real enemy is. The United States urges the reversal of the sanctions and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel.”

