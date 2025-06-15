At Least 6 Dead In Bat Yam: “Half The Building Collapsed, Elderly People Cried Out From The 5th Floor”

One of the missiles that Iran fired at Israel in the early hours of Sunday morning scored a direct hit on an apartment building in the central city of Bat Yam and Rechvot.

In Bat Yam, six people were killed, including two children, an eight-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, and two women, aged 69 and 80.

Later on Sunday morning, two more bodies were recovered from the rubble. Seven people are missing, and search operations are underway at the site.

MDA reported that paramedics treated 99 people at the impact site in Bat Yam, including four in serious condition, seven in moderate condition, and 88 with light injuries.

Bat Yam resident Meir Yehuda told Kan News, “The entire neighborhood was filled with smoke. The road was covered in glass, window shutters, and all kinds of debris. As I approached the site, I saw that half the building had collapsed. It was completely shaved off and was in flames. The surrounding buildings were also damaged.”

“We know a lot of elderly people live in the area. We could hear people screaming ‘Help! Help!’ from the fifth and tenth floors. There was a fire in the middle. We lifted people on our shoulders.”

Video of missile strike on building in Bat Yam:

In Rechovot, two sites sustained direct hits: the Weizmann Institute and a residential apartment building.

No one was injured at Weizmann, but 37 people in the building were injured: two seriously, 12 moderately, and 23 lightly. A Holocaust survivor was rescued alive from the rubble of the building.

The injured victims were evacuated to seven hospitals in central Israel.

Ynet reported that family members stood weeping at the entrance to a building that took a direct hit. “I’m afraid something happened to my father,” one of them said.

On Motzei Shabbos, a missile hit a three-story home in the Arab city of Tamra in northern Israel, killing four women: a mother and her two daughters and a relative.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)