SEVEN YEARS LATER! IDF Destroys Iran’s Nuclear Archive Backup, Crippling Decades of Research

Remember the YWN story seven years ago that reported on how Mossad stole Iran’s nuclear archive, and Netanyahu revealed it to the world in a stunning display?

Well, according to reporter Amit Segal, the IDF has destroyed its backup! One of the targets attacked in recent days was the backup of Iran’s nuclear archive, which contains the Islamic Republic’s accumulated organizational knowledge on nuclear development.

This is a significant move because, after Israel eliminated all the scientists who acquired knowledge about weapon systems and enrichment through decades of trial-and-error research, it is now destroying what was considered [the remaining knowledge base].

Right after Netanyahu had made this stunning revelation to the world in April 2018, the Iranians mocked the claims. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency (which was bombed today in an IDF airstrike) said Netanyahu is “famous for ridiculous shows.” They dismissed the claim as a “propaganda show.”

