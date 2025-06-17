Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Amb. Hints: “World Will Be Surprised; Hezbollah Beeper Op Will Pale In Comparison”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, is greeted by Israel's Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter on his arrival in Washington DC, February 3, 2025. (Yechiel Leiter/X)

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter said that the world “should expect a surprise” in an interview with Lynsay Keith on Merit TV on Tuesday.

In the interview, Leiter said, “The world will understand how determined we are about stopping Iran’s capabilities when it witnesses a surprise on the night between Thursday and Friday. When the dust settles, they will understand that the Hezbollah beeper operation will pale in comparison.”

He added that Israel’s ultimate goal is to destroy all of Iran’s nuclear weapons facilities.

“We’re progressing ahead of schedule,” he added.

It is possible that Leiter is hinting to the possibility of the US joining the war against Iran. On Tuesday, the U.S. Air Force deployed an aircraft carrier and a large number of US military refueling tankers to the Middle East.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that he had ordered the deployment of additional defensive capabilities to the Middle East.

“Protecting US forces is our top priority, and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region,” Hegseth stated.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



