Pentagon Removes Army Colonel After Anti‑Israel, Antisemitic Social Media Posts Surface

A senior defense official confirmed to Fox News that Army Colonel Nathan McCormack, who advises the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Middle East and Israel affairs, has been re-assigned back to the Army following a review of his social media activity.

The official stated that McCormack’s social media posts, which included calling Israel the “worst ally” and criticizing “Netanyahu and his Judeo‑supremacist cronies,” led to his removal from the joint staff. Many of these posts appeared on an anonymous X account, and several have since been deleted.

“While the matter is under review, McCormack will no longer serve on the joint staff,” the Pentagon official said, adding that an investigation is ongoing to assess the content and its potential implications. The official emphasized that the views expressed on the social media account do not represent the positions of the Joint Staff or the Department of Defense.

Critics, including a Pentagon contractor quoted by Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), called McCormack’s posts “mind-boggling” and “dangerous,” noting that such rhetoric from a senior military planner could be exploited by bad actors. The contractor also questioned what McCormack may be saying behind closed doors.

JNS was the first to report on the story, prompting official Pentagon statements and McCormack’s removal from his role.

