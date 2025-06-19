IRAN ATTACKS A HOSPITAL: Four Iranian Missiles Land In Israel, Including At Soroka Medical Center In Beersheva

A barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles rained down on Israeli territory in the early hours of Thursday morning, resulting in multiple impacts and reports of injuries.

According to initial assessments, between 20 to 30 ballistic missiles were launched from Iran toward central and southern Israel. While the Israeli air defense network successfully intercepted the majority of the incoming threats, officials confirmed that at least four missiles breached the defense perimeter.

Three of the missile impacts were reported in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, causing fires in several residential buildings. Emergency services responded to the scenes, with thick plumes of smoke visible over parts of the city. Initial reports indicate that injuries have been sustained, though officials say all are minor at this stage.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The fourth impact struck in the southern city of Beersheva, directly hitting or landing near Soroka Medical Center, one of Israel’s largest hospitals. Footage circulating on social media shows significant destruction in and around the hospital complex, including damage to infrastructure and parked vehicles. Authorities have not confirmed whether the medical center itself sustained internal structural damage, but operations at the facility have been severely disrupted.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The missile attack came shortly after the IDF carried out a pre-dawn strike on Iran’s Arak Heavy Water Reactor—a key component of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. The operation was carried out as part of the IDF’s mission to neutralize the existential nuclear threat posed by the Iranian regime.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)