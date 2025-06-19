Netanyahu Visits Soroka Medical Center: “They Hit a Hospital, We Hit Nuclear Sites”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Soroka Medical Center on Thursday, following damage sustained in an Iranian missile strike in the morning. Accompanied by Health Minister Uriel Buso, Deputy Minister Almog Cohen, and Be’er Sheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich, Netanyahu toured the affected areas of the hospital and met with staff and officials.

During the visit, Netanyahu sharply contrasted Israel’s military actions with those of Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of deliberately targeting civilians.

“We are striking with precision — targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure,” Netanyahu said. “Meanwhile, they are firing at hospitals, where patients cannot even get up to run for shelter.”

Referring to the proximity of Soroka’s children and neonatal wards to the impact site, the Prime Minister added, “That’s the difference between a democracy acting lawfully to defend itself and a regime of murderers whose goal is the annihilation of every one of us — down to the last individual. I think that says it all.”

Deputy Minister Cohen, himself a resident of southern Israel, expressed solidarity with the people of Be’er Sheva and praised the hospital staff for continuing to provide care under fire.

The missile strike on Soroka was part of a wider barrage launched from Iran, which also struck buildings in Ramat Gan, Holon, and Azor. Dozens were wounded in the attacks.

The hospital remains operational, though emergency repairs and security reinforcements are underway.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)