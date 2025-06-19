Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Netanyahu Visits Soroka Medical Center: “They Hit a Hospital, We Hit Nuclear Sites”


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Soroka Medical Center on Thursday, following damage sustained in an Iranian missile strike in the morning. Accompanied by Health Minister Uriel Buso, Deputy Minister Almog Cohen, and Be’er Sheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich, Netanyahu toured the affected areas of the hospital and met with staff and officials.

During the visit, Netanyahu sharply contrasted Israel’s military actions with those of Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of deliberately targeting civilians.

“We are striking with precision — targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure,” Netanyahu said. “Meanwhile, they are firing at hospitals, where patients cannot even get up to run for shelter.”

Referring to the proximity of Soroka’s children and neonatal wards to the impact site, the Prime Minister added, “That’s the difference between a democracy acting lawfully to defend itself and a regime of murderers whose goal is the annihilation of every one of us — down to the last individual. I think that says it all.”

Deputy Minister Cohen, himself a resident of southern Israel, expressed solidarity with the people of Be’er Sheva and praised the hospital staff for continuing to provide care under fire.

The missile strike on Soroka was part of a wider barrage launched from Iran, which also struck buildings in Ramat Gan, Holon, and Azor. Dozens were wounded in the attacks.

The hospital remains operational, though emergency repairs and security reinforcements are underway.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WSJ: Trump Privately Approved Attack Plans For Iran But Has Withheld Final Order

IDF Strikes Over 20 Nuclear And Military Targets in Tehran

TRAGEDY IN ANTWERP: 8-Year-Old Yehuda Alter Weiss A”H Killed in Police Crash on His Way to School

Iran’s Jews Fearful As Israel Pounds The Regime: “People Vanished”

Mike Huckabee Issues Notice To Americans In Israel Wanting To Evacuate

HY’D: Staff Sgt. Stav Halfon, 20, Killed by Sniper Fire in Southern Gaza

Iran Rejects Trump’s Negotiation Claims, Slams “Cowardly” Threats

NEGOTIATIONS OR ESCAPE? Three Iranian Government Aircraft Head To Oman

Trump Stares Down Iran: “Good Luck,” He Says, As The Supreme Leader Rejects His Demand For Unconditional Surrender

COURT RULING: New York Court Of Appeals Decides Yeshiva Case

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network