Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, Chief of the Military Intelligence Directorate, stated that the IDF must “hunt down” Iran’s military commanders “wherever they flee,” citing the recent elimination of Iran’s top commander, Maj. Gen. Ali Shadmani, and the strike on the Khatam al-Anbiya chief of staff near Tehran, emphasizing that their efforts have made Iran’s distant military feel like a close, manageable target.