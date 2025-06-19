WAITING FOR THE KILL: New Details Emerge About Israel’s Assassination Of Iran’s Most Senior Military Commander

Israel on Monday eliminated Major General Ali Shademani, the Iranian regime’s War-Time Chief of Staff and the most senior military commander after the Supreme Leader himself. The assassination marked the second decapitation strike on Iran’s top brass in less than a week.

Shademani was killed Monday night in a covert Israel Air Force strike on a heavily guarded compound nestled in the mountains outside Tehran. The secluded location had been chosen by dozens of senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers after they fled their main command center in the capital—wrongly believing they’d escaped Israel’s reach.

Instead, Israeli intelligence tracked their every move. The IAF waited until the IRGC leadership was assembled at the so-called “safe house.” Then came the strike. Within seconds, the regime’s top war planners were gone.

The IDF confirmed the details late Wednesday, describing Shademani as not only the commander of the elite Khatam al-Anbiya emergency war command but also a direct architect of Iran’s military strategy against Israel.

“He was the regime’s War-Time Chief of Staff, and the closest military figure to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei,” the IDF said in a rare public statement. “He oversaw the planning and authorization of Iran’s firepower operations — including those targeting Israeli cities.”

The strike comes just days after Shademani’s predecessor, Gholam Ali Rashid, was also assassinated by Israel in another precision airstrike. Rashid had only recently taken the reins of Khatam al-Anbiya before he too was eliminated, plunging Iran’s war command into chaos.

Khatam al-Anbiya serves as the nerve center of Iran’s war planning apparatus — responsible for coordinating the IRGC and army, managing combat operations, and greenlighting missile attacks. With two of its top commanders now dead within a week, analysts say Iran’s strategic decision-making may be paralyzed.

