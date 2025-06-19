MANHATTAN: New Billboard Campaign Warns: ‘Free Palestine’ Is a Call for Genocide

A new billboard campaign in the heart of Times Square is turning heads and making a powerful statement: the phrase “Free Palestine,” far from a call for peace, is being exposed as a cover for deep-seated antisemitism and genocidal rhetoric.

Launched Monday by the Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), the 30-day ad campaign features vivid, 10-second digital clips running six times per hour. Its aim is to raise national awareness about what CJV says is a growing threat to Jews and to the American social fabric.

“We call upon all Americans to join us in speaking clearly about who and what the bloodthirsty ‘Free Palestine’ movement stands for, and the need to stamp it out,” said Rabbi Yaakov Menken, CJV’s executive vice president. “The cry of ‘Free Palestine’ is the call of domestic terrorists.”

CJV leaders describe the slogan as a modern manifestation of antisemitic ideology, warning that it echoes history’s darkest moments. “Israel is the only free country in the Middle East. The one thing Israel is not free of is Jews, and that is what ‘Free Palestine’ aims to correct—in the model of Hitler’s Final Solution,” Menken explained.

Since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on October 7, 2023, the movement has surged in visibility across U.S. cities and campuses. CJV’s message is that this movement isn’t about Palestinian liberation, but about Jewish eradication.

“This is classic antisemitism,” Menken said. “History proves that there is no greater danger to the continuity of a civilization.”

Bryan E. Leib, spokesperson for the campaign, added, “CJV is going where no other Jewish organization has dared to go before, and on this scale—this is the heart of Times Square. It makes the case: The ‘Free Palestine’ movement is calling for the genocide of Jews.”

