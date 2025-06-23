WATCH: Israeli Drivers’ Lives Miraculously Spared As Missile Hits Highway Area

Sirens blared throughout Israel during the prolonged Iranian missile attack on Israel on Monday morning.
In some parts of Israel, only faint sirens could be heard, leaving residents wondering whether they needed to head to protected spaces or not.
One Israeli driving on a highway in southern Israel was unsure if a siren was wailing or not but continued driving…and was miraculously saved from harm as a missile fell next to the highway only meters in front of his car. A truck driving in the opposite direction was also only meters away when the missile hit.
1. It didn’t hit the highway
2. This guy unnecessarily endangered him or herself.
3. You can clearly see tons of other drivers covering under bridges
4. This was not a neis