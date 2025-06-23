Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Israeli Drivers’ Lives Miraculously Spared As Missile Hits Highway Area


Sirens blared throughout Israel during the prolonged Iranian missile attack on Israel on Monday morning.

In some parts of Israel, only faint sirens could be heard, leaving residents wondering whether they needed to head to protected spaces or not.

One Israeli driving on a highway in southern Israel was unsure if a siren was wailing or not but continued driving…and was miraculously saved from harm as a missile fell next to the highway only meters in front of his car. A truck driving in the opposite direction was also only meters away when the missile hit.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



One Response

  1. 1. It didn’t hit the highway
    2. This guy unnecessarily endangered him or herself.
    3. You can clearly see tons of other drivers covering under bridges
    4. This was not a neis

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israel Reopens Airports for Departures — But Only 50 Passengers Allowed Per Flight

ANALYST: Khamenei in “Most Dire Situation” of His Life After U.S. Strikes on Iran Nuke Sites

While Hiding In A Bunker, Iran’s Supreme Leader Promises More ‘Punishment’

TRUMP: Strikes Caused ‘Monumental Damage’ To Iran’s Nuclear Sites

WATCH: B2 Bombers Land Back In Missouri After Obliterating Iranian Nuclear Sites

CHILLING: Iran Threatened Trump of Sleeper-Cell Attacks Inside U.S. Ahead of B-2 Airstrikes

MAILBAG: Sophisticated Zelle Scam Mimics Chase Fraud Call – Here’s How I Nearly Fell for It

Putin’s Response For Not Aiding Iran: “‘Israel Is Almost A Russian-Speaking Country”

Hanegbi Reveals Further Details: What Did Bibi Respond To Trump’s Offer Of A “Good Deal” With Iran?

HATE IN CROWN HEIGHTS: Bochur Knocked Unconscious In Brutal, Unprovoked Antisemitic Attack

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network