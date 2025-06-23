Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Iran Launches 7 Rockets In 5 Barrages; Power Station Sustains Hit, No Injuries

Fire breaks out in open area in northern Israel in wake of Iranian ballistic missile barrage. (Israel Fire and Rescue Services)

Sirens sounded across Israel on Monday morning beginning shortly before 10:30 a.m. as Iran launched multiple barrages at the Jewish state one after the other, toward the north, the central area and the south—in the Lachish area, in the Gaza border area, and in the western Negev.

Sirens continued to sound in various parts of the country for about 40 minutes, the longest stretch since the beginning of the war.

There were impacts in Ashdod, Yavne, and Tel Arad, and in the north, including an open area in Tzfas. B’chasdei Hashem, there were no reports of injuries but therre were several reports of fires breaking out in open areas.

Also, the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) announced that a power plant in southern Israel was hit, causing power outages in several nearby communities, and warned the public not to go near downed power lines. About two hours later, the IEC announced that the downed lines have been repaired and power has been restored to all areas.

Rescue flights bringing Israelis back home from abroad were forced to turn their planes around due to the attack.

The IDF said that about six or seven missiles were launched in four barrages. Shortly after the attack was over, Iran fired one missile at northern Israel. Baruch Hashem, the missile was intercepted and there were no reports of injuries.

Overnight Sunday, Iran launched a single missile at central Israel. The missile was successfully intercepted by an American air defense system.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israel Reopens Airports for Departures — But Only 50 Passengers Allowed Per Flight

ANALYST: Khamenei in “Most Dire Situation” of His Life After U.S. Strikes on Iran Nuke Sites

While Hiding In A Bunker, Iran’s Supreme Leader Promises More ‘Punishment’

TRUMP: Strikes Caused ‘Monumental Damage’ To Iran’s Nuclear Sites

WATCH: B2 Bombers Land Back In Missouri After Obliterating Iranian Nuclear Sites

CHILLING: Iran Threatened Trump of Sleeper-Cell Attacks Inside U.S. Ahead of B-2 Airstrikes

MAILBAG: Sophisticated Zelle Scam Mimics Chase Fraud Call – Here’s How I Nearly Fell for It

Putin’s Response For Not Aiding Iran: “‘Israel Is Almost A Russian-Speaking Country”

Hanegbi Reveals Further Details: What Did Bibi Respond To Trump’s Offer Of A “Good Deal” With Iran?

HATE IN CROWN HEIGHTS: Bochur Knocked Unconscious In Brutal, Unprovoked Antisemitic Attack

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network