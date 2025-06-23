Iran Launches 7 Rockets In 5 Barrages; Power Station Sustains Hit, No Injuries

Sirens sounded across Israel on Monday morning beginning shortly before 10:30 a.m. as Iran launched multiple barrages at the Jewish state one after the other, toward the north, the central area and the south—in the Lachish area, in the Gaza border area, and in the western Negev.

Sirens continued to sound in various parts of the country for about 40 minutes, the longest stretch since the beginning of the war.

There were impacts in Ashdod, Yavne, and Tel Arad, and in the north, including an open area in Tzfas. B’chasdei Hashem, there were no reports of injuries but therre were several reports of fires breaking out in open areas.

Also, the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) announced that a power plant in southern Israel was hit, causing power outages in several nearby communities, and warned the public not to go near downed power lines. About two hours later, the IEC announced that the downed lines have been repaired and power has been restored to all areas.

Rescue flights bringing Israelis back home from abroad were forced to turn their planes around due to the attack.

The IDF said that about six or seven missiles were launched in four barrages. Shortly after the attack was over, Iran fired one missile at northern Israel. Baruch Hashem, the missile was intercepted and there were no reports of injuries.

Overnight Sunday, Iran launched a single missile at central Israel. The missile was successfully intercepted by an American air defense system.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)