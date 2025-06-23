Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WORRISOME SATELLITE IMAGE: Did Iran Remove Uranium Before Fordow Was Bombed?


Iran asserts that it successfully moved nearly all of its highly enriched uranium before the U.S. launched strikes on its nuclear facilities. Officials are concerned that 400 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium stored at Fordow may have already been transferred elsewhere prior to the attack — known as Operation Midnight Hammer.

Satellite images from recent days seem to support Iran’s claim, showing convoys leaving multiple sites, including a line of 16 trucks near Fordow on June 19.

Visuals from Maxar Technologies, a U.S. defense contractor, depict trucks, bulldozers, and security convoys surrounding Fordow, leading analysts from TS2 Space to suggest there was a “frantic effort” to move centrifuges or shielding materials amid the attacks.

  1. I’m not chaping something. If weaponized uranium needs to get to 90% then how worrisome is it that they have 60% uranium somewhere and no way of further enriching it?

