Trump Warns: “EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING!”

According to multiple U.S. officials, President Donald Trump has been closely tracking the situation over the past 24 hours as news and reactions to the US strikes in Iran Saturday night continue to unfold.

He has been holding regular meetings with his senior staff, receiving updates on the events. Trump still intends to attend the NATO summit in The Hague later this week, but two officials noted that his travel plans could change if something significant occurs.

Today, Trump issued a stern warning to “everyone” to keep oil prices low.

“EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING! YOU’RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON’T DO IT!” he posted on Truth Social Monday morning.

In a second post, he reiterated, “To The Department of Energy: DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! And I mean NOW!!!”

Earlier Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt cautioned Iran against closing the Strait of Hormuz, warning that such a move could have disastrous consequences for global oil markets.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)