Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Warns: “EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING!”

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

According to multiple U.S. officials, President Donald Trump has been closely tracking the situation over the past 24 hours as news and reactions to the US strikes in Iran Saturday night continue to unfold.

He has been holding regular meetings with his senior staff, receiving updates on the events. Trump still intends to attend the NATO summit in The Hague later this week, but two officials noted that his travel plans could change if something significant occurs.

Today, Trump issued a stern warning to “everyone” to keep oil prices low.

“EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING! YOU’RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON’T DO IT!” he posted on Truth Social Monday morning.

In a second post, he reiterated, “To The Department of Energy: DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! And I mean NOW!!!”

Earlier Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt cautioned Iran against closing the Strait of Hormuz, warning that such a move could have disastrous consequences for global oil markets.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WIDESCALE ATTACKS AGAINST REGIME: Evin Prison, Doomsday Clock, Basij Headquarters, Numerous IRGC Soldiers Killed

Israel Reopens Airports for Departures — But Only 50 Passengers Allowed Per Flight

ANALYST: Khamenei in “Most Dire Situation” of His Life After U.S. Strikes on Iran Nuke Sites

While Hiding In A Bunker, Iran’s Supreme Leader Promises More ‘Punishment’

TRUMP: Strikes Caused ‘Monumental Damage’ To Iran’s Nuclear Sites

WATCH: B2 Bombers Land Back In Missouri After Obliterating Iranian Nuclear Sites

CHILLING: Iran Threatened Trump of Sleeper-Cell Attacks Inside U.S. Ahead of B-2 Airstrikes

MAILBAG: Sophisticated Zelle Scam Mimics Chase Fraud Call – Here’s How I Nearly Fell for It

Putin’s Response For Not Aiding Iran: “‘Israel Is Almost A Russian-Speaking Country”

Hanegbi Reveals Further Details: What Did Bibi Respond To Trump’s Offer Of A “Good Deal” With Iran?

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network