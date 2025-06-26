FOOTSTEPS OF MOSHIACH: Toldos Aharon Rebbe Is Training Kohanim For Avodas Beis HaMikdah

As historic events indicate, we are approaching the days of Moshiach, stage by stage. The Toldos Aharon Rebbe has decided to begin preparing for the days after Moshiach’s arrival.

Under the Rebbe’s initiative, the chassidus recently established a kollel exclusively for Kohanim, where Bnei Aharon will study all the halachos pertaining to Avodas HaKohanim in the Beis Hamikdash, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

The initiative of the Rebbe, who is himself a Kohen and known for his longing for the speedy rebuilding of the Beis Hamikdah, recently expressed that—’כי הנה ימים באים—we clearly see that we’re at the time of Ikvesa d’Meshicha and the third Beis Hamikdash will be built soon in our days.

“What will the Moshiach think when he appears to redeem Am Yisrael and he won’t have a team of Kohanim ready for their service in the Beis Hamikdash?” the Rebbe asked

Therefore, the Rebbe took action to establish a kollel for Kohanim to become conversant in the necessary halachos before Moshiach’s arrival.

The avreichim will learn from 4:40 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. and receive a stipend of $500 per month until bias HaMoshiach, may it be soon in our days, Amen.

