Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FOOTSTEPS OF MOSHIACH: Toldos Aharon Rebbe Is Training Kohanim For Avodas Beis HaMikdah

The Toldos Aharon Rebbe on a visit to a kollel in Yerushalayim. (Shmuel Drey)

As historic events indicate, we are approaching the days of Moshiach, stage by stage. The Toldos Aharon Rebbe has decided to begin preparing for the days after Moshiach’s arrival.

Under the Rebbe’s initiative, the chassidus recently established a kollel exclusively for Kohanim, where Bnei Aharon will study all the halachos pertaining to Avodas HaKohanim in the Beis Hamikdash, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

The initiative of the Rebbe, who is himself a Kohen and known for his longing for the speedy rebuilding of the Beis Hamikdah, recently expressed that—’כי הנה ימים באים—we clearly see that we’re at the time of Ikvesa d’Meshicha and the third Beis Hamikdash will be built soon in our days.

“What will the Moshiach think when he appears to redeem Am Yisrael and he won’t have a team of Kohanim ready for their service in the Beis Hamikdash?” the Rebbe asked

Therefore, the Rebbe took action to establish a kollel for Kohanim to become conversant in the necessary halachos before Moshiach’s arrival.

The avreichim will learn from 4:40 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. and receive a stipend of $500 per month until bias HaMoshiach, may it be soon in our days, Amen.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

STARK DIVIDE: 81% Of Republicans Support US Bombing Of Iran, 75% Of Dems Disapprove; Record-High Say US “Too Supportive” Of Israel

Legendary Billionaire Bill Ackman Goes Nuclear on Mamdani, Calls for Write-In Centrist to Save NYC from Socialist Takeover

Trump Admin Tells Iran Ahead Of New Talks: No Enrichment, No Missiles, No Excuses

BLOCKBUSTER PLAN: Trump, Netanyahu Plot Endgame for Gaza and Revival of Abraham Accords in Secret Post-Strike Call

DOPES: Pro-Palestinian Activists Damage $1.1 Million In Ukraine Military Aid, Thinking It Was For Israel

Mincha Area Relocates to Indoor Space, Benefitting Thousands of Catskills-Bound Travelers

Mossad Offers Free Medical Assistance To Iranians Injured In The War

NYC Mayor Adams: Jews Should Be Concerned Over Mamdani’s Democratic Primary Win

Khamenei, Whose Fate Was Unclear, Delivers Live Video Message, Proclaims “Victory” Over Israel, US

FM Sa’ar, Other Ministers Back Trump’s Call To End “Perversion Of Justice” Against Netanyahu

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network