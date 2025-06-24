HaMashgiach HaRav Naftali Kaplan: “Netanyahu’s Statements Of Emunah Are Also A Neis”

HaGaon HaRav Naftali Kaplan, the Mashgiach of Yeshivas Netiv HaDaas, held a special va’ad on Thursday, during which he spoke about the war between Israel and Iran and the historical events happening in our time.

HaRav Kaplan began by speaking about the time when Moshe Rabbeinu questioned Hashem, ‘Why did You send me?”—after Pharaoh intensified the conditions of slavery for Am Yisrael after Hashem sent Moshe to speak with him.

HaRav Kaplan quoted the Ramban, who said that Moshe didn’t realize that geulah doesn’t happen suddenly but is implemented stage by stage, explaining that the final geulah will also not happen like many people think, that Moshiach will suddenly appear on a horse and rebuild Yerushalayim. But just like the geulah happened in Mitzrayim, there will be stages and more difficult times and hidden and open nissim during the final geulah.

The Mashgiach also spoke about Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s public statements of emunah, which he said are also a neis. An open neis is “water turning into blood,” and hiddin nissim are “200 fighter jets who went to bomb Iran and returned safely to Israel” or “Binyamin Netanyahu saying that there was Siyata Dishmaya.”

HaRav Naftali concluded the va’ad by saying that “these are the days of Moshiach and we should be mechazeik in using our time wisely.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)