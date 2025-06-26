Netanyahu’s Lawyer Held Secret Talks With Aharon Barak to End PM’s Trial

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s attorney, Amit Hadad, conducted secret negotiations with retired Supreme Court President Aharon Barak to end Netanyahu’s Case 4000 trial, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday evening.

A secret meeting took place at retired President Barak’s home in Tel Aviv regarding mediation between the prosecution and the defense to bring the Netanyahu trial to an end.

“I offered my services again,” Barak told Channel 12, referring to his support for a plea deal in 2022, which also began with secret contacts between him and Netanyahu. This time, Aharon Barak himself was intended to be the mediator. According to the law, a retired judge who has been trained to do so can mediate between the parties in a criminal trial.

But Barak had two caveats: First, why are you turning to me? he said to the attorney. Obtain Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s consent, and I would be happy to be the mediator. The Attorney General has so far refused all the judges’ entreaties to open such mediation.

Hadad clarified that Netanyahu has a condition: no retirement and no moral turpitude charge

This is the second round of talks on ending the trial, and even if it ends without an agreement, it is quite clear that it will not be the last.

In response to the report, attorney Hadad stated, “First, contrary to the claim, the meeting with Aharon Barak did not take place before the cross-examination but about six months ago—in January.”

“Second, contrary to the claim, the meeting was not at the initiative of the Prime Minister or Adv. Hadad. On the contrary, Adv. Hadad responded to an invitation to attend.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)