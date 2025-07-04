HY”D: IDF Identifies Soldier Killed in Gaza as 19-Year-Old Sgt. Yair Eliyahou

The IDF on Friday announced the death of Sergeant Yair Eliyahou, 19, who was killed during operational activity in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sgt. Eliyahou, a resident of Ezer in southern Israel, served as a combat engineer. According to the IDF, he died after his vehicle overturned while participating in the demolition of buildings in a combat zone. The incident occurred when a heavy machinery operator, for reasons still under investigation, struck another vehicle that Eliyahou was operating nearby.

Officials said it is not yet clear if the vehicle overturned due to a sharp maneuver, limited visibility, or changes in the terrain.

Sgt. Eliyahou was posthumously promoted from Corporal to Sergeant.

His death raises the total number of IDF soldiers killed on or since October 7, 2023, to 882, including 438 troops who have fallen since the start of the IDF’s ground operation in Gaza on October 27.

