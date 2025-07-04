IMMIGRATION BOMBSHELL: Trump Says He Has Reversed Course, Will Let Some Illegal Immigrants Stay

In a stunning about-face, President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is drafting legislation to allow undocumented migrant workers to remain in the United States — a move likely to ignite fierce backlash among immigration hardliners in his own base.

Speaking before a rally crowd in Des Moines, Trump said farmers and hospitality businesses cannot afford to lose long-serving undocumented workers and should be given responsibility for overseeing their status.

“Farmers know better,” Trump declared. “They work with these people for years. You had cases where people worked 14, 15 years on a farm and got thrown out viciously, and we can’t do it.”

Trump, who built much of his political brand on harsh immigration enforcement, told supporters he had ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to halt workplace raids at farms, restaurants, and hotels last month after an outcry from agricultural leaders who warned they were being crippled by labor shortages.

“Let the farmers be responsible, and if they don’t do a good job, we’ll throw them… out of the country,” he added. “We’ll let the illegals stay and we’ll throw the farmer… out, okay? Get ready, farmer!”

Trump’s remarks came as he turned to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who he credited with raising the issue. “Brooke Rollins brought it up and said, ‘So we have a little problem. The farmers are losing a lot of people,’ and we figured it out,” Trump said.

While he acknowledged that the “serious radical right” might be unhappy with his pivot, Trump insisted, “They’ll understand.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In a Truth Social post, Trump repeated his justification, arguing that aggressive deportations were stripping critical industries of essential, long-tenured labor: “Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace.”

The plan, still being written, would place the burden of screening for violent criminals on farmers and hospitality employers, according to Trump — a dramatic rethinking of the federal government’s traditional immigration enforcement role.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)