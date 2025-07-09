Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Senior Chareidi Official: “We Failed; There Will Be No Draft Law In The Current Session”

Beis Medrash. (Shuki Lehrer) IDF soldiers. (IDF spokesperson)

The Chareidi draft law crisis continues, with the most recent promise that the law would be submitted on Sunday of this week or even Monday, failing to materialize.

The Chareidi MKs are furious with the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Yuli Edelstein, who continues to postpone the legislation of the law.

It is unclear whether Edelstein is working in coordination with Prime Minister Netanyahu, but the current delay in the submission of the draft law means that the law will not be legislated in the current Knesset summer session, which ends in about two weeks.

“We must admit, there will be no draft law in the current Knesset,” a senior Chareidi official said, as quoted by Kikar H’Shabbat. “We have failed.”

Meanwhile, the Chareidi MKs are continuing their boycott against voting with the coalition. Some of the Chareidi MKs want to escalate the struggle by actively voting with the opposition.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BD”E: Petirah Of Rabbi Avrohom Korf Z”L, Pioneering Head Chabad Shliach In Florida

Within 2 Hours: IDF Eliminates 2 Hezbollah Terrorists, Including Radwan Force Commander

IDF Is Concerned By The Increased Audacity Of Hamas Terrorists

Even After The Fall Of Assad, Iran Is Not Giving Up On Its Foothold In Syria

HY’D: IDF Releases Names of Two More Soldiers, Benyamin Asulin and Noam Musgadian, Killed in Gaza Combat

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: R’ Dov Broyde Z”L Niftar After Being Struck By Vehicle On Way Home From Maariv {LEVAYA INFO}

TRAGEDY: 5 Soldiers from Netzach Yehuda Battalion Killed in Gaza – 2 More Seriously Wounded

KEEP YOUR SHOES ON: TSA Dropping Requirement To Remove Shoes At Airport Security Checks

“Death to America” Gets a Rebrand in Tucker Qatarlson’s Fawning Interview With Iranian President Pezeshkian

TEHILLIM: Man Critically Injured in Elevator Accident at Hatzlacha Grocery in Spring Valley

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network