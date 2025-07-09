Senior Chareidi Official: “We Failed; There Will Be No Draft Law In The Current Session”

The Chareidi draft law crisis continues, with the most recent promise that the law would be submitted on Sunday of this week or even Monday, failing to materialize.

The Chareidi MKs are furious with the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Yuli Edelstein, who continues to postpone the legislation of the law.

It is unclear whether Edelstein is working in coordination with Prime Minister Netanyahu, but the current delay in the submission of the draft law means that the law will not be legislated in the current Knesset summer session, which ends in about two weeks.

“We must admit, there will be no draft law in the current Knesset,” a senior Chareidi official said, as quoted by Kikar H’Shabbat. “We have failed.”

Meanwhile, the Chareidi MKs are continuing their boycott against voting with the coalition. Some of the Chareidi MKs want to escalate the struggle by actively voting with the opposition.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)