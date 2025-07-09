Harav Yitzchok Zilberstein Paskens: One Should Not Eat Cholent On Thursday Nights

A newly published psak by HaRav Yitzchok Zilberstein is stirring discussion across the olam hatorah, particularly among bochurim accustomed to Thursday-night cholent. In a teshuva released this week in Divrei Chemed, the world-renowned posek sharply criticizes the growing trend of eating Shabbos-specific dishes — such as cholent — during the week, warning that it dilutes the kedusha of Shabbos.

The question posed to the Rav came from concerned bnei yeshiva, who described the now-common scene of Thursday-night cholent gatherings. These events often include large pots of cholent prepared not for kavod Shabbos, but simply for enjoyment — with some yeshiva bochurim partaking as early as Thursday afternoon.

Rav Zilberstein responded by drawing on a broad array of mareh mekomos, including Midrash Tanchuma, Tikkunei Zohar, Ramban, Radak, and others, to underscore the importance of preserving the uniqueness of Shabbos seudos.

“If one should refrain from eating fish on Friday night to preserve its enjoyment for Shabbos day, as the Yam Shel Shlomo writes,” he noted, “then how much more so should one avoid weekday indulgence in foods traditionally reserved for Shabbos.”

Rav Zilberstein cited additional examples: The Arizal’s practice of never preparing Shabbos dishes during the week, the Baal Shem Tov’s comment to a child eating onions and eggs that “this is a food Jews eat only on Shabbos,” and the Chasam Sofer’s refusal to eat cinnamon-flavored dishes on weekdays, declaring them exclusively for Shabbos.

