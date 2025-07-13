Iran: Israel Will ‘Pay a Price’ for Assassination Attempt on President Pezeshkian During Operation Rising Lion

Iran is vowing that Israel will “pay a price” for what Tehran claims was a failed assassination attempt on President Masoud Pezeshkian, during a high-level security meeting in the heart of the Iranian capital.

In comments to Al Jazeera, an official confirmed that Iranian authorities have launched a broad investigation into the “coordinated operation” to kill Pezeshkian during Operation Rising Lion, and are probing whether internal collaborators aided in the attempt.

According to Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, which is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), six bombs detonated near a key government building in western Tehran on June 16, as the Supreme National Security Council was meeting on a lower floor. The blasts reportedly targeted entrance and exit points, temporarily plunging the area into darkness. President Pezeshkian was said to have sustained minor injuries to his leg but managed to evacuate via an emergency stairwell.

The Iranian official characterized the attack as part of a larger Israeli strategy to destabilize the regime, comparing the operation’s method to past assassinations attributed to the Mossad.

“If Israel thinks this will go unanswered, it is gravely mistaken,” the official warned.

