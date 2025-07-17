Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Danon Slams Guterres Who Condemns Israeli Strikes In Syria Instead Of Massacre

Danny Danon UN

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon on Wednesday excoriated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his statement earlier in the day condemning Israel for striking Syria while remaining silent about the Syrian regime’s massacre and torture of the Druze sector.

Guterres made a token reference to the massacre by stating he was “alarmed” by the escalation of violence in Syria, without naming the perpetrators.

He then turned on Israel, saying, “I condemn Israel’s escalatory airstrikes and reports of the IDF’s redeployment of forces in the Golan. I call for an immediate cessation of all violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Danon stated in response, “UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to expose his moral bankruptcy. While members of the Druze community are being brutally slaughtered in Syria, he once again chooses silence.”

“Instead of calling for swift action in Syria, he chooses to vilify Israel—the only country actively fighting the forces of evil in the region.”

“The UN failed to condemn Hamas following the horrors of October 7th. And now, after the massacre of the Druze in Syria, the shameful silence continues.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar decried the hypocrisy of the international community on the atrocities perpetrated against the Druze in Syria.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

🚨 ANTI-SEMITES ARRESTED: Three Arrested For Throwing Eggs At Nikolsburg Rebbe, Other Jews

🚨 Moetzet Chachmei Hatorah Decides: Shas To Leave Government—But Not The Coalition

UK Jews Say Antisemitism Now So Widespread “There’s Nowhere to Turn” Outside Their Community

FM Sa’ar Decries Hypocrisy Of International Community’s Silence On Massacre In Syria

House Republicans Confront Georgetown, CUNY, UC Berkeley Over Campus Antisemitism

ESCALATION: IDF Strikes Syrian Military HQ In Damascus; Chaos In Golan As Druze Cross Border In Both Directions [Videos]

In Rare Move, US Amb. Huckabee Arrives At Court To Support Netanyahu

WSJ: Iran Adjusted Tactics to Breach Israeli Air Defenses During War

Shas & UTJ Slam Yuli Edelstein: “He Brazenly Lied To The Public; Sabotaged Every Draft Plan”

IDF Soldier Seriously Wounded in Apparent Suicide Attempt at Training Base

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network