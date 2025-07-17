Danon Slams Guterres Who Condemns Israeli Strikes In Syria Instead Of Massacre

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon on Wednesday excoriated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his statement earlier in the day condemning Israel for striking Syria while remaining silent about the Syrian regime’s massacre and torture of the Druze sector.

Guterres made a token reference to the massacre by stating he was “alarmed” by the escalation of violence in Syria, without naming the perpetrators.

He then turned on Israel, saying, “I condemn Israel’s escalatory airstrikes and reports of the IDF’s redeployment of forces in the Golan. I call for an immediate cessation of all violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Danon stated in response, “UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to expose his moral bankruptcy. While members of the Druze community are being brutally slaughtered in Syria, he once again chooses silence.”

“Instead of calling for swift action in Syria, he chooses to vilify Israel—the only country actively fighting the forces of evil in the region.”

“The UN failed to condemn Hamas following the horrors of October 7th. And now, after the massacre of the Druze in Syria, the shameful silence continues.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar decried the hypocrisy of the international community on the atrocities perpetrated against the Druze in Syria.

