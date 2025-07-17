Report: Hamas Yields To Pressure And Agrees To The IDF’s New Withdrawal Map

The Hamas terrorist organization has agreed to a new withdrawal map presented by Israeli representatives in Doha, the Cairo-based Arabic channel Al-Ghad reported early Thursday morning.

According to the report, Israel changed the previous deployment map following pressure exerted by US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Among other things, the map includes a withdrawal of the IDF from the Morag Corridor and stipulates that IDF forces will remain only up to 1.2 kilometers north of the Philadelphi Corridor [Gaza’ southern border] and within 1.1 kilometers on Gaza’s northern and eastern borders.

The previous map demanded the deployment of IDF forces up to two kilometers along Gaza’s borders.

It was also reported that the talks in Doha on Thursday are expected to focus on the issues surrounding the release of the hostages, and Witkoff is expected to arrive in the region next week—possibly for the purpose of announcing an agreement.

As of now, no official confirmation of the report has been received from Israeli or international sources.

However, the report was published hours after US President Donald Trump hinted to positive developments regarding a hostage deal.

At an event held on Wednesday evening at the White House, Trump thanked Witkoff and added, “There is good news regarding Gaza and some other things we are working on.”

Encouraging voices were also heard in Jerusalem last night. A senior political source estimated that the chance of a deal remains: “It is more likely that we will reach a deal than not,” he said.

“A hostage deal is achievable. It’s a complex and lengthy process—especially when it comes to negotiations with Hamas—but we are seeing progress.”

He added that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is personally committed to advancing the deal: “The government has a clear interest in the release of the hostages—and this is the direction that the prime minister is leading.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)