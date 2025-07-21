Report: Yuli Edelstein To Be Ousted From Position Amid Chareidi Draft Law Crisis

Likud members are placing heavy pressure on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to oust the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Yuli Edelstein, from his position in the wake of the coalition crisis caused by his changes to the Chareidi draft law, Ynet reported on Monday.

Likud MK Chanoch Milvitzky, who last week spoke in defense of the Chareidi community, is expected to run for the position against Edelstein.

According to the report, in light of the statements against Edelstein by Likud members in recent days who called for his ouster, it is believed that Milvitzky will win a majority in a vote to replace Edelstein. In order to replace a sitting committee chairman, the candidate must be approved by the party, and a vote is then held by the committee.

In recent days, many Likud members have spoken out against Edelstein, stressing that he is acting out of ulterior motives and must be removed from his position.

Last week, Likud Minister Miri Regev slammed Edelstein in an interview with Ynet: “In the end, the draft law will pass. Everyone understands that there needs to be a draft law. Even the Chareidim understand that…they reached agreements with Edelstein before the attack in Iran, and he did not stand by the agreed framework. He decided to harden his positions and add all sorts of aspects that were not coordinated beforehand.”

She added: “The chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee understands the security challenges facing the State of Israel, but Edelstein has ulterior motives that cause him not to want to pass the draft law. In my opinion, it is solely due to ulterior motives.”

Culture Minister Miki Zohar said on Galey Yisrael that Edelstein “must pass a draft law, adding that “agreements were reached with him and if he doesn’t carry through, there will be no choice but to replace him. We have two more days left in the session, and if he doesn’t do it, we will need to begin the next Knesset session with a new committee chairman.”

