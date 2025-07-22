H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed In Explosion In Southern Gaza

An IDF reservist fell in battle in Rafah in southern Gaza on Monday, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning.

He was identified as Sgt. Maj. (res.) Vladimir Loza, H’yd, 36, from Ashkelon.

According to an initial IDF investigation, Loza, H’yd, and his fellow soldiers were searching a suspicious building when an explosive device detonated. The force of the explosion caused a wall to collapse on the soldiers, killing Loza, H’yd, and lightly injuring two others.

The probe indicated that the device was planted in the building a long time ago and was not detonated remotely but exploded due to the troops’ movement in the area.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)