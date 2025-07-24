IDF Probes Alleged Sabotage of Military Drones by Soldiers at Palmachim Base

The IDF has launched a formal investigation into three Air Force personnel suspected of deliberately sabotaging unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at an Israeli Air Force base.

The probe, led by the Military Police Investigatory Unit, involves two soldiers and one non-commissioned officer stationed at the Palmachim Airbase. The individuals were reportedly detained on Wednesday, with their remand extended until Sunday, according to a report by Ynet, which first broke the story.

The nature and extent of the alleged sabotage remain undisclosed, but military officials cited by Ynet warned that the interference could have resulted in the downing of the affected drones.

The IDF has not released further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

