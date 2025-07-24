Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Probes Alleged Sabotage of Military Drones by Soldiers at Palmachim Base


The IDF has launched a formal investigation into three Air Force personnel suspected of deliberately sabotaging unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at an Israeli Air Force base.

The probe, led by the Military Police Investigatory Unit, involves two soldiers and one non-commissioned officer stationed at the Palmachim Airbase. The individuals were reportedly detained on Wednesday, with their remand extended until Sunday, according to a report by Ynet, which first broke the story.

The nature and extent of the alleged sabotage remain undisclosed, but military officials cited by Ynet warned that the interference could have resulted in the downing of the affected drones.

The IDF has not released further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

UMAN: Ukrainian Government Grants National Heritage Status to Kever Rebbe Nachman of Breslov

KICK HIM OUT: Infamous Terror-Sympathizing, Anti-Israel Columbia Activist Refuses to Condemn Hamas in Interview [VIDEO]

JEWISH CHUTZPAH: Incredible Report Details How Israel Took Out Iran’s Top Commanders During Operation Rising Lion

Report: Iran Transferred $100 Million To Hamas Via Turkey

Huge Protests Erupt In Yerushalayim Following Arrests As Bnei Torah Cry Out: “Better To Die Than Enlist!” [VIDEOS]

Hatzalah Metrowest Hosts Summer BBQ Celebrating Major Milestones and Team Achievements

Report: Yahye Sinwar’s Widow Used Fake Passport to Flee Gaza, Remarries in Turkey

Edelstein Is Ousted From Position Due To Draft Law Crisis: Likud MK Boaz Bismuth Is Elected To Replace Him

WATCH UNUSUAL MEETING: Rosh Yeshiva To US Amb: “They’re Arresting Students For The ‘Crime’ Of Learning Torah”

Obama Blasts Trump’s “Bizarre” And “Outrageous” Russiagate Allegations, Claims It’s An “Attempt at Distraction”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network