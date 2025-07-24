Israeli Negotiators Leave Qatar to Consult on Hamas Ceasefire Response

The Israeli negotiating team has departed Qatar to return to Israel for further consultations on the latest ceasefire proposal, following Hamas’s official response delivered early Thursday morning.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed: “In light of the response conveyed by Hamas this morning, it has been decided to return the negotiating team for additional consultations in Israel. We appreciate the efforts by the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, and the efforts of envoy Witkoff, to achieve a breakthrough in the negotiations.”

Hamas, meanwhile, maintains that a ceasefire agreement remains possible, despite what it claims is “Israeli stalling.” A senior Hamas source told Reuters that progress could still be made “within a few days,” provided Israel shows flexibility.

Among Hamas’s demands is the inclusion of a clause in the agreement that would prevent Israel from resuming military operations if a permanent deal is not reached during the proposed 60-day truce.

According to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing both an Israeli official and a source familiar with the details, Hamas is also insisting on the release of 200 terrorists serving life sentences for murdering Israelis, in addition to 2,000 Palestinians detained in Gaza after October 7, in exchange for the release of 10 living Israeli hostages.

The PMO confirmed that Hamas’s official response was received via the mediators and is currently under evaluation by the Israeli security and diplomatic leadership.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is scheduled to meet later today in Sardinia, Italy with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and a senior Qatari official, as part of ongoing regional diplomatic efforts.

This is Hamas’s second response this week. Their initial reply on Tuesday was rejected by the mediators for failing to meet key conditions. In response, the mediators reportedly issued a stern message to Hamas, urging them to show immediate and significant flexibility if progress is to be made.