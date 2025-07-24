Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

After 5-Month Manhunt: Explosion In Shechem Leads To Arrest Of Bat Yam Terrorist

Police officers with the captured terrorist. (Israel Police); Burnt-out wreckage of bus after explosion in Bat Yam (Photo: Fire and Rescue Services)

IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces on Wednesday arrested the terrorist who carried out the botched bombing attack on three parked buses in the cities of Bat Yam and Holon five months ago.

The terrorist, identified as Abd al-Karim Tznoubar, was captured after a months-long manhunt.

The breakthrough came after an explosion occurred in his hideout in Shechem due to his handling of explosive devices in the apartment. He was injured in the explosion and fled the apartment.

Meanwhile, the explosion led Israeli security forces to the hideout, where they found additional primed explosive devices. An intense and large-scale manhunt was launched, and he was captured 19 hours later.

The IDF destroyed the explosive devices in Shechem in a controlled explosion, as seen in the video below:

