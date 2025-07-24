4 International Media Outlets Publish Libelous Statement Against Israel

Four international media outlets issued a statement on Thursday claiming that their journalists in Gaza are starving and it is Israel’s fault, omitting any mention of Hamas, which regularly commandeers the humanitarian aid that enters the Gaza Strip and on Wednesday evening, even launched a rocket at an aid distribution site.

It should be noted that at least two of the outlets, the Associated Press and Reuters, employed photographers in Gaza who were embedded with brutal Hamas terrorists from the first moments of the October 7 attack and photographed atrocities, including the lynching of an IDF soldier’s body, abductions, and the abuse of dead bodies.

“We are desperately concerned for our journalists in Gaza, who are increasingly unable to feed themselves and their families,” said a joint statement by The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Reuters and the BBC. “For many months, these independent journalists have been the world’s eyes and ears on the ground in Gaza. They are now facing the same dire circumstances as those they are covering.”

“We once again urge the Israeli authorities to allow journalists in and out of Gaza. It is essential that adequate food supplies reach the people there.”

Meanwhile, reports of starvation in Gaza are false, and any shortages are caused by Hamas, not Israel.

Israel, which provides aid for a population bent on destroying it, allows trucks full of aid to enter the Gaza Strip and Hamas does its best to steal the aid or sabotage efforts to distribute it to civilians.

The IDF spokesperson reported on Thursday morning that on Wednesday evening, Hamas launched a rocket at one of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid distribution sites in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF said that the rocket attack “adds to the attempts by the terror organizations, who operate cruelly and systematically, to sabotage the aid distribution sites program… while attempting to disrupt the distribution of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.”

Earlier this week, the IDF released footage of thousands of pallets of aid that were brought to Gaza by Israel, with the UN failing to distribute them.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)