“A Shameful Act”: Witkoff Slams Hamas as Having “No Desire for Peace” as U.S. Exits Doha Ceasefire Talks

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announced Thursday that the United States is pulling its negotiators out of the ceasefire talks in Doha, accusing Hamas of deliberately derailing efforts to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of Israeli hostages.

“We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza,” Witkoff wrote in a post on X. “While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith.”

The move marks a major setback for the high-stakes negotiations that have been underway for weeks, with Qatari and Egyptian mediators working alongside U.S. and Israeli officials to hammer out a framework for ending hostilities and freeing the remaining hostages held in Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 assault on Israel.

Witkoff added that Washington will now “consider alternative options” to resolve the crisis and return the hostages, though he did not specify what those options might be. “It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way,” he said. “We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza.”

The envoy’s comments suggest growing impatience within the Trump administration over Hamas’s unwillingness to engage constructively in the talks. The statement also signals that U.S. officials may be recalibrating their diplomatic strategy after months of deadlock.

Israel has also recalled its delegation from Doha, reflecting similar concerns.

Behind the scenes, the picture appears murkier.

An Arab diplomat involved in the mediation, speaking to The Times of Israel, disputed Witkoff’s assessment, saying Hamas’s latest response was “constructive enough to enable the sides to move forward.” A second source familiar with the talks echoed that view, suggesting that despite ongoing gaps, progress was still possible.

The public breakdown of the talks comes at a critical moment in the Gaza war. Israeli forces continue to operate in Gaza, where humanitarian conditions have deteriorated and international pressure for a ceasefire has intensified. Meanwhile, U.S. officials have faced growing criticism at home and abroad for their handling of the conflict and inability to bring it to a close.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)