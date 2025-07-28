Italy: Antisemitic Mob Beats Up Father In Front Of Young Son In Milan

A particularly disturbing antisemitic incident occurred in Italy when Italians broke out in shouts of “murderers” and “Free Palestine” at a young boy and his father simply because they were wearing yarmulkes and then later physically attacked the father in front of his son.

The French-Jewish father and son had stopped at a gas station near the highway to refuel and then entered a cafe to use the restroom. When the Italians noticed the father and his son wearing yarmulkes and tzitzis, they began screaming at the pair, visibly frightening the young boy.

The father filmed the verbal assault and yelled back, Am Yisrael Chai. He then took his son to use the bathroom. When they came out of the bathroom, there was a crowd of about 15 to 20 people waiting outside who demanded that he delete the video he took. When he refused, he was knocked to the floor and assaulted, and his glasses were broken.

Baruch Hashem, a kind person took the six-year-old son to the corner to protect him while the father was being assaulted. Someone called the police, who arrived ten minutes later. An investigation has been opened into the incident.

A video of the incident circulated online and sparked outrage.

Among the commenters was Yossi Spitzy, a Jewish-French public relations activist, who wrote, “A Jewish man stops at a gas station in Italy—and is harassed with shouts of ‘Free Palestine’ just because they saw his son with a kippah. He is French; he has no connection to Israel. Where have we reached? Don’t you think this is going too far? Do you want to say ‘Never Again’ again in ten years—or will you choose to respond now against this hatred? It’s becoming unbearable.”

The video was also published on the popular “Jewish Voice” page in France, where it sparked a lively discussion. Among the reactions was that of a user named Dido, who wrote, “It is time to severely punish these acts that are increasing every day. I am not Jewish, but I know the history: they start with registration, stick on a star, expel… we know the sad continuation. My parents taught me this when I was very young.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)