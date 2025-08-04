Hamas Defies Global Calls for Peace, Refuses to Lay Down Arms “As Long As The Occupation Exists”

Hamas has declared that it will not disarm “as long as the occupation exists,” and criticized U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for what it described as a “theatrical” visit to an aid distribution center in war-torn Gaza.

The statement, released Saturday, flatly denied reported claims by Witkoff that Hamas had expressed willingness to demilitarize — remarks made following his visit to a site operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a new U.S.- and Israel-backed relief agency. Witkoff had told hostage families in Tel Aviv earlier that “Hamas said it is ready to demilitarize,” a comment Hamas denounced as false and manipulative.

“The American administration is a full partner in the crime of starvation and genocide,” Hamas said, accusing Witkoff’s visit of serving as “political cover for managing starvation and continuing the systematic killing of children and unarmed civilians.”

Hamas said it is commited to armed resistance (AKA terrorism), citing what it claims is a right under international law to fight until Palestinians achieve “national rights,” including “an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty and Jerusalem as its capital.”

The group also lashed out at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which began operating in mid-May as an alternative to the UN-led humanitarian system. While Israel insists it does not deliberately target civilians and accuses Hamas of hijacking aid and using civilians as human shields, it has acknowledged that Palestinian deaths have occurred during aid deliveries. The IDF says it has revised its engagement protocols following “lessons learned.”

Several international humanitarian organizations have refused to coordinate with GHF.

“The U.S. is complicit,” Hamas charged, calling on Washington to end its support for the aid framework and push instead for a ceasefire and complete end to Israeli military operations.

The renewed Hamas declaration came just days after an unprecedented joint statement from the entire Arab League — along with dozens of countries and the EU — publicly condemned Hamas’s October 7 massacre in Israel and urged the group to disarm in the name of peace and a two-state solution. Witkoff appeared to reference that statement when he told hostage families Saturday that “some Arab countries are demanding that Hamas disarm.”

Still, he tempered expectations regarding a breakthrough in the hostage-ceasefire talks, which remain deadlocked following the recent withdrawal of U.S. and Israeli negotiators from Doha.

“I wish I had perfect news for you, but it’s a super-complicated situation and I don’t have perfect news,” Witkoff was heard telling families in audio published by Israel’s Channel 12. He added that while he believes a comprehensive deal is still possible, he could not share all the reasons for his optimism.

The Trump administration’s point man for Gaza added that the U.S. is no longer pursuing “piecemeal deals” — an apparent reference to previous, partial releases of hostages that left many still in captivity. “No piecemeal deals… that doesn’t work,” Witkoff said.

His comments mirror those of a senior Israeli official who told reporters last week that the U.S. and Israel are now aligned in pushing for a full cessation of hostilities, contingent on the return of all remaining hostages.

